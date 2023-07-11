topStoriesenglish2633931
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Oops! Sobhita Dhulipala Accidentally Spills Made in Heaven Season 2 Secrets

Made in Heaven Season 2 Release: It has been created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Oops! Sobhita Dhulipala Accidentally Spills Made in Heaven Season 2 Secrets

New Delhi: While Prime Video has already confirmed that the new season of the critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven season 2 is coming soon on the service, avid fans have been speculating its premiere date. Adding to the excitement, the lead actor of the series Shobhita Dhulipala, ‘almost’ revealed the biggest secret of the year! 

The actress, along with the cast members, Arjun Mathur, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora, accidentally went live on her social media platform. At their candid best, the cast discussed some interesting BTS moments from the sets and also gave a sneak peek at the new season. However, the most important information still remains a mystery... Realizing her faux pas, Sobhita has promised that she will not leave her fans in a state of frenzy for long and will reveal the date soon! 

The Emmy-nominated series has firmly established itself as one of the most awaited shows in recent memory. With speculation running wild about the twists and turns that lie ahead, fans are curious to see if their favourite characters will encounter new challenges or if unresolved storylines will finally find resolution.

Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. It has been created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

