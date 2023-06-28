OTT Giant Teases Fans With A Spooky Vibe Of Hindi Horror Series 'Adhura'

New Delhi: Prime Video has always delivered a fantastic experience for its viewers worldwide when it comes to path-breaking content! The leading OTT player is now all set to bring forth an amazing horror tale of epic proportions. Taking its promise further, the team is ensuring a one-of-a-kind launch activity for its trailer of 'Adhura', where the invited media fraternity and guests will get an actual taste of being a part of the horror presentation.

A crafted path through a hall of horrors will have the guests spooked with its different props, reminding them of being careful around dark corners. Misty reflections, shadows around the corner will make them doubt where the next step is leading them to. The eerie feeling of being followed will be difficult to shake off.

All in all, the photos and a glimpse of these preparations have surely got us intrigued for the trailer that will go live today! Adhura will truly take us all on a spooky journey, one which reminds us of bedside stories, campfire tales and of nights where we trembled in our blankets waiting for sunrise!