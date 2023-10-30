trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681979
OTTplay Awards: Aditi Rao Hydari Bags 'Performer Of The Year' For Her Shows Taj And Jubilee

This award is a testament to her exceptional acting abilities, especially her outstanding performances in two notable web series, "Taj: Divided by Blood" and "Jubilee."

Oct 30, 2023
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has added yet another feather to her cap by bagging the prestigious 'Performer Of The Year' Award at a recently held OTT award show in Mumbai. This award is a testament to her exceptional acting abilities, especially her outstanding performances in two notable web series, "Taj: Divided by Blood" and "Jubilee."

In "Taj: Divided by Blood," Aditi's portrayal of Anarkali touched the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Her ability to convey a wide range of emotions and the depth of her character left an indelible mark on the film. The ease with which she switched between being weak and strong moments showed her acting ability. As 1940s actress Sumitra Kumari in "Jubilee," Aditi showed her versatility and dedication to her craft.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her ability to inhabit the character's world and deliver a powerful performance that wows her fans and audience shows her versatility. This award not only acknowledges the remarkable talent of Aditi Rao Hydari but also celebrates her unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of her craft. 

As Aditi continues to shine in the film industry, she is poised to reach even greater heights in her already illustrious career. Currently, this exceptional performer has three exciting projects in the pipeline, generating high anticipation. Fans eagerly await her upcoming series "Heeramandi" with the acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as well as a silent film titled "Gandhi Talks" alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Aditi's exceptional talent and dedication have set the bar high, and her Hollywood debut in "Lioness" is expected to reveal yet another dimension of her acting prowess. 

