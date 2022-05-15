हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok turns 2, here's what Hathoda Tyagi aka Abhishek Banerjee has to say about it

Popular for his characters like 'Hathoda Tyagi' and 'Compounder', Abhishek Banerjee says that he is happy about finally playing a white-collar character in 'Rashmi Rocket'.

Paatal Lok turns 2, here&#039;s what Hathoda Tyagi aka Abhishek Banerjee has to say about it
Film still

NEW DELHI: After leaving his mark with his amazing comic roles, Abhishek Banerjee brought a whole new character in Amazon Prime Video's crime-thriller web-series 'Paatal Lok' for the audience that has completed two years on Sunday (May 15). Abhishek's character as 'Hatoda Tyagi' is indeed one of the best takeaways from the series.

Having given the roles like 'Jaana' in Stree and 'Mahinder' in Dream Girl, 'Hatoda Tyagi' in 'Paatal Lok' has come as a big turning point in Abhishek's career where he stepped out of his comfort zone and took up the shoes of an intense criminal character. 

Taking a different path is indeed a tough choice for any actor who has established his persona in any particular genre but Abhishek stunned the audience with his dark and intense character in the series. 

In the series 'Hatoda Tyagi' aka Abhishek was seen killing people with a hammer, his acting collected immense love from the audience and the critics. Playing a very special place in Abhishek's life, 'Paatal Lok' is truly one of the best performances of the actor. 

Moreover, while sharing about his attachment with the series, Abhishek shared, "I think the first memory was that the trailer was released on my birthday. And everything about that show, I think those are going to be the memories, which you're going to die with, you know, like, everything from the day one of the shoots when I was nervous, last day of the shoot when I was exhausted".

On the film front, Abhishek will be seen in 'Nazarandaaz', 'Bhediya' and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genres of films.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Paatal LokHathoda TyagiAmazon Prime VideoHathoda Tyagi picsAbhishek Banerjee
Next
Story

Modern Love Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh receives love from netizens for her performance

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Congress respects the leaders - Rahul Gandhi