Pakistani stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite 8 years after hit show Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Islamabad: Nothing beats the feeling of seeing two most loved actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed working together. After eight years, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are all set to share screen space for a new web show, which will stream on ZEE5. The yet-to-be-titled series is helmed by critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi, who also helmed Zindagi’s first original ‘Churails’.

As per a statement, the show blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting, and deals with themes of love, loss and reconciliation.

In the series, Fawad will be seen playing the role of a single parent - charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn't.

Sanam plays the central female character in the show.Excited about the project, Fawad, who is also known for his Bollywood films such as ‘Kapoor & Sons’, and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, said, "I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape."

Sanam has also expressed her excitement about the series. "I am thrilled to be collaborating with one of my favourite directors Asim Abbasi again, this time for Zindagi. This new project embarks on a fantastical journey with some stunning performances by a very meticulously picked cast. I can’t wait for everyone to see the magic that’s been created in this beautiful limbo land," Sanam said.

After learning about the actors’ reunion, fans became extremely happy. "The best news I have heard today," a fan commented on Instagram. "Can’t wait to see them together," another one wrote.

The series has gone on floors, with a large part of it being shot in the picturesque Hunza Valley, Pakistan.