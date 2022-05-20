हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Panchayat season 2 review

Panchayat season 2 review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's Phulera tales bowls audiences one more time, fans want another season!

Panchayat Season 2: The ever-raging craze of the series has just elevated to the next level as soon as the series was released, ahead of its release date. I

New Delhi: One of the highly anticipated series of the season Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat season 2 has come up with everything that its fans have eagerly waited for. Be it, Sachiv Ji, Manju Devi, Pradhan Ji, Up-Pradhan, or Vikas,  the series has successfully brought back ‘Phulera’ with all the love and relatability that the audience had with its first season. Only getting bigger and better! 

PANCHAYAT SEASON 2

The ever-raging craze of the series has just elevated to the next level as soon as the series was released, ahead of its release date. It seems like the audience and critics can’t get enough of the show and are eagerly looking forward to its third season already. 

While the engaging stories of Gram Panchayat Phulera have captured the glances from all the corners, the netizens were seen showering their love on their social media handle. While some call it a masterpiece with simplicity winning the hearts, others are hailing it the best ever show on OTT with back to back successful seasons. 

PANCHAYAT SEASON 2 REVIEW:

Here are a few tweets to make you run up to stream the show, if you haven’t already! Panchayat Season 2 was recently released on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. 

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Neena Gupta amongst others, the series is winning hearts and accolades!

Tags:
Panchayat season 2 reviewPanchayat season 2Panchayat 2Jitendra KumarNeena GuptaAmazon Prime Video
