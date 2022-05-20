New Delhi: One of the highly anticipated series of the season Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat season 2 has come up with everything that its fans have eagerly waited for. Be it, Sachiv Ji, Manju Devi, Pradhan Ji, Up-Pradhan, or Vikas, the series has successfully brought back ‘Phulera’ with all the love and relatability that the audience had with its first season. Only getting bigger and better!

PANCHAYAT SEASON 2

The ever-raging craze of the series has just elevated to the next level as soon as the series was released, ahead of its release date. It seems like the audience and critics can’t get enough of the show and are eagerly looking forward to its third season already.

While the engaging stories of Gram Panchayat Phulera have captured the glances from all the corners, the netizens were seen showering their love on their social media handle. While some call it a masterpiece with simplicity winning the hearts, others are hailing it the best ever show on OTT with back to back successful seasons.

PANCHAYAT SEASON 2 REVIEW:

Here are a few tweets to make you run up to stream the show, if you haven’t already! Panchayat Season 2 was recently released on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Banrakas- Ban + Rakas - Jungle ka Rakshas as the funniest villain ever And the “double thank you” budding romance between Jeetu and Rinki Certainly one of my favourite OTT shows. Too gooooood!!! #panchayat2 #Panchayat @PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever — Ayesha (@AyeshaVerma0412) May 18, 2022

Panchayat 2 is a gold mine. The story is simple yet so impactful. Never felt connected to any tv show like this before. The story touched my heart so deeply.

Another masterpiece from TVF

P.S - you'll end the second season in tears #tvf #panchayat pic.twitter.com/VWpwgPntkA — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) May 19, 2022

#PanchayatSeason2

One Word Masterpiece Fantastic story, Extraordinary Acting, Emotions, Comedy, friendship, family and A real face of a village ! Last episode will make you cry. Must Watch #Panchayat #PanchayatOnPrime #AmazonPrimeVideo @TheViralFever @PrimeVideoIN — राष्ट्रवादी आरव (@aaravvns) May 19, 2022

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Neena Gupta amongst others, the series is winning hearts and accolades!