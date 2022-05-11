New Delhi: The OTT streaming giant Amazon Prime Video’s much-loved series ‘Panchayat’ is back with season 2 and the trailer of it was released a few days back, getting rave reviews from fans online. The highly-anticipated second season will see Panchayat Secretary Abhishek aka Jitendra Kumar back again with Manju Devi aka Neena Gupta, Prahlad Pandey, Brij Bhushan AKA Pradhan Pati, Bhushan. Here are the top 5 reasons why this stays on our weekend binge-list:

The OG cast of Panchayat is back!

Jeetu Bhaiya AKA Jitendra Kumar plays Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi. Along with him, season two’s trailer is studded with electrifying performances from Neena Gupta playing the power lady Manju Devi, her husband Pradhan’s role played by Raghubir Yadav, Abhishek’s new bestie Vikas played by Chandan Roy, and other actors include Faisal Malik, Pooja Singh, Aasif Khan with new faces like Sima Biswas and others who’ll ramp up the drama with their presence.

WATCH PANCHAYAT SEASON 2 TRAILER HERE:

Abhishek and Rinki's love story

All of us who watched season 1 were dying for Abhishek and Rinki to get together. Season two’s trailer is definitely bringing out a promise of more with sparks flying off in the air between those two.

Old Phulera with new problems

The best part about Panchayat is its story that resonates with its simplicity and realistic portrayal of rural India. The tiny village of Phulera won hearts when the show premiered. Looks like the new season will see refreshing tales of village life filled with lots of LOL moments.

Memes are in the making!

“Gajjab Bejjati Hai Yaar”. We want more memes out of the witty dialogues and hilariously on-point delivery by characters. The trailer is packed with witty dialogues and one-liners. After the success of season one, Panchayat writers will surely give us more meme material on a silver platter and we are all in for it.

Five months left for CAT exams

We all know that Abhishek’s dream job is just a CAT exam away. The trailer shows us that there are only five months left in Abhishek’s exam. Will he crack it, or be ready for the alternative fate? Time will tell.

Panchayat season 2 will premiere on May 20, 2022, worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.