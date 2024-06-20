'Panchayat' Season 3 Hits Top 3 Most-Watched Indian Originals On Prime Video Within First 2 Weeks

Mumbai: Panchayat Season 3, has set records by ranking among the top three most-watched Indian Originals on Prime Video, in just 14 days. Viewers have streamed the new season in over 167 countries and territories and has been viewed across 99% of India’s pin codes in the first two weeks.

On launch day, Panchayat Season 3 also reached a global milestone, trending at number one in 26 countries and territories. Panchayat has been a fan favorite since it launched on Prime Video in 2018. Season 2 received the maiden Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India in 2023. Season 3 also continues to win hearts in India and around the world, With an impressive IMDb rating of 9.0 across all three seasons.

“It has been absolutely wonderful to partner with Prime Video and script the success story of Panchayat together. Panchayat holds a special place in our hearts as it beautifully captures the essence of rural India with authenticity and humour. The series exemplifies TVF and Prime Video's shared commitment to storytelling that deeply resonates with audiences, showcasing the richness of human connections amidst simplicity.

We are thrilled by the overwhelming love and appreciation, Season 3 has received, not just in India, but across the globe on Prime Video. My heartfelt gratitude to the cast and crew whose dedication made Panchayat's success possible, and to the fans of the series for their love and support,” said Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF).

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the new season of Panchayat deep dives into the antics of Phulera-dwellers as politics and rivalry reigns supreme, leading to humorous trials and tribulations.

Launched on May 28, Panchayat Season 3 is streaming in Hindi, exclusively on Prime Video.