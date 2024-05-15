Panchayat Season 3 Trailer Out: 'Sachiv Ji' Is Back With Politics, Rivalry, Romance And Laughter - Watch

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video today unveiled a hilariously captivating trailer for its upcoming comedy drama Panchayat Season 3. The new season, spanning eight episodes packed with humor, drama and heart, promises another entertaining dive into village life in Phulera, with its familiar characters facing new challenges and conflicts, while navigating love, friendships and community spirit. Created by The Viral Fever, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar, season 3 welcomes back its fan-favorite characters, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Panchayat Season 3 will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.

Embark on a delightful journey into the charming chaos of village life with the captivating trailer of Panchayat Season 3. Filled with witty banter, spirited competitions, and budding romances, the trailer gives a glimpse into the latest happenings in Phulera, a fictional Indian rural village. Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar), pulled back into his role as the panchayat secretary, must navigate the quirky dynamics of village life while balancing his aspirations for higher studies and better career opportunities. Amidst the storm of village drama, Abhishek finds solace in his growing affection for Rinki. Will Abhishek mend the rift between rival groups? Can he stay neutral amidst Phulera's murky politics? Will he break free to chase his dreams? The trailer leaves us eager for answers! Brace yourself for a rollercoaster journey, where laughter, love, and rural politics collide unexpectedly, streaming exclusively on Prime Video from May 28!

The director, Deepak Kumar Mishra, shared, "First and foremost, hats off to the incredible team behind Panchayat! Big shoutout to the incredible cast, and the writer of the series – Chandan Kumar, the wizard with words, for crafting this fantastic script. And let's not forget the amazing producers and Prime Video who saw the magic of Panchayat from day one and made sure it reaches the viewers across the country and around the world! It's been four years since we kicked off Season 1, and now we're diving into Season 3.Making a multi-season show is a huge challenge but with the right script, right vision, and right people, we are excited to bring the new season to our audiences.” further adding, “Panchayat is a testament to the beauty of simplicity and the richness of rural life. It's a series that celebrates the resilience, humor, and humanity found in the everyday struggles of village folk, and I'm incredibly proud to be a part of bringing their stories to the screen. Looking forward to seeing the audiences’ reactions to Season 3 of Panchayat when it premieres on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories around the world on May 28."

Neena Gupta, who essays the role of Manju Devi, the village Pradhan in the series, shares, “Panchayat has been one of the most enjoyable projects I've ever worked on. I am delighted to be part of Season 3! Doing the latest season felt like homecoming to me.” Further adding, “The series is amazing – even though the characters are from rural areas, their beliefs, struggles, and how they deal with them are so relatable, no matter where you're from! What's great about Panchayat is that it stays true to a simple village life and the narrative puts the spotlight on the main challenges in each season. The show is funny, quirky, a light watch, yet it also teaches you how to stay focused and objective in tough times.”

“Being part of this show has been an absolute honor for me, it’s because of Panchayat that today I am a household name. You know, they say it takes a village to raise a child, and in my case, I truly believe it took the whole village of Phulera to help me grow as a performer! I’ve been extremely lucky to have actors such as Neena ji, Raghubir ji, Faisal and Chandan as my colleagues, which has helped me immensely to grow as an actor. The love and support Abhishek, my character and the show has received over the years just prove how much people enjoy stories that reflect the ups and downs in life in a fun and relatable way," commented Jitendra Kumar, who plays Abhishek, the protagonist in the series.