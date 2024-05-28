New Delhi: One of the most-awaited web series Panchayat is back with its season 3 and the buzz around remains highly palpable. Why? Well, the first episode premiered recently and fans have already seen it. Twitterati watched and the review is ready! The series scripted by Chandan Kumar, has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Starring an ensemble cast lead by Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik and Sunita Rajwar.

PANCHAYAT SEASON 3 TWITTER REVIEW

Fans have given their verdict and here are a few tweets you must check:

wait is over.. finally my favorite web series Panchayat season 3 came today and I also watched it. It is better and more emotional than the first and second season. All of you must watch Panchayat season 3 on Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/B1rN5EGGkJ — Deepak Shekhawat (@Over_Thinkkerr) May 28, 2024

So they recreated famous battle of bagpat in #Panchayat Season 3 pic.twitter.com/UmOp6awrJx — Tarique Hasan || Tofi (@tariquespeaks) May 28, 2024

This scene

Don’t know why but this brought tears to my eyes @malikfeb you are such a great actor #Panchayat 3 has it all @TheViralFever pic.twitter.com/asS1N5SJJY May 28, 2024

Finished #Panchayat Season 3 in one night and here is my view.



Panchayat Season 3 has once again proven why it stands out as one of the finest examples of Indian web series storytelling. Every single scene capture the essence of rural India with its heartfelt narrative and… pic.twitter.com/DAsk3uozI3 — #RahulAggarwal (@ImRahulAggarwal) May 27, 2024

PANCHAYAT PLOT

The plot dives into the life of an engineering graduate ( who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh). The series has reportedly been shot in a real panchayat office located in village Mahodiya of district Sehore Madhya Pradesh. After the super success of two seasons, the makers have dropped in season 3 of the series.