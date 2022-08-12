New Delhi: The web series 'Criminal Justice' starring actor Pankaj Tripathi, has become one of the most popular and loved shows on the ott space, and the character Madhav Mishra, a silver medalist and LLB, is back with yet another challenging case to solve. This time around, the show follows the twisted case of the death of a popular child star, Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder, her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Hotstar Specials' Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstars.

The third instalment of Criminal Justice stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and Gaurav Gera alongside Pankaj Tripathi as the enigmatic lawyer Madhav Mishra. Actress Shweta Basu Prasad discussed her part preparation as the series prepares to premiere.

The actress described the way she approaches and dives into the lives of her characters during her acting process. “I wrote a backstory for my character, Lekha, to develop a deeper understanding of her. It’s a practice I follow for all my characters, across projects. This is an important step towards shaping my performance as it is integral to know the person I am about to portray on screen. When working on their backstory, I consider factors like the way they grew up, their interpersonal relationships, their upbringing, favourites, dislikes. These collectively affect the character and help me fine tune it before the camera,” said the star.

The award-winning show 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 26th of August.