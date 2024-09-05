Advertisement
Prime Video Announces Premiere Of Tamil Comedy Drama Series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 20. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Video Announces Premiere Of Tamil Comedy Drama Series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (Image: @PrimeVideoIn/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Directed by Naga, the Tamil Original series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is an eight-episode series boasts of star cast, featuring Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Rajis.

The drama is written by Balakumaran Murugesan and produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF).

About Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

The comedy-drama series follows Sidharth (Abishek Kumar), an engineering graduate from Chennai, who reluctantly takes on a job far outside his comfort zone as a secretary in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. As he navigates the quirks of rural life and its eccentric villagers, he finds himself caught up in a comedy of errors full of twists and turns. Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 20. 

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF), shared, "It has been wonderful to partner with Prime Video to present the Tamil Original series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. The entire team has done a fantastic job of authentically capturing the simplicity and sometimes challenging aspects of everyday life in a small rural village, with humour and authenticity. I’m deeply grateful to our phenomenal cast and every crew member whose passion and hard work have brought this show to life. We couldn’t have done this without TVF’s in-house stalwarts Deepak Mishra who is the director of Panchayat (S1-S3) and Shreyansh Pandey who is the head of TVF Originals. We are confident that Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam will strike a chord with viewers both in India and around the world when it premieres globally on Prime Video on September 20.”

 

