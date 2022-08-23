New Delhi: Amazon Prime Videos, which has been lately producing some great content for its subscribers, has released the trailer of one of their most awaited upcoming web series, titled 'Jungle'

In order to create a skewed, timeless version of contemporary London and bring to life a captivating and intricate storyline, the series will tell its story through a distinctive fusion of music and language, working in tandem with creatively ambitious cinematography and design. Tinie Tempah, Big Narstie, Unknown T, Jordan McCann, Jaykae, IAMDDB, Double Lz, Bandokay, M24, and over 20 more top drill and rap artists from the UK will all be featured in the series, which aims to provide a totally different perspective to a commonly repeated tale. creating visually stunning representations of the city, highlighting the numerous risks and dangers involved in living in inner city London, and eventually spreading a deeper message about the true value of life.

Through the lens of UK rap and drill music, The Jungle chronicles the interconnected lives of a number of strangers, each of whom is dealing with their own hardship. It provides a viewpoint on a frequently hidden world. It's a universe with one rule that is sometimes misunderstood: only the strongest will survive. The strangers realise that every action, no matter how tiny, has an effect as their worlds start to fall apart around them.

The Jungle is produced by Nothing Lost. The creators and executive producers are Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti, and the show, which will be released in 240 countries across the globe, will premiere on the 30th of September.