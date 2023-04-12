Priyanka Chopra Aka Citadel’s Nadia Is On Lookout For Spies- Details Inside

New Delhi: What does it take to become a Spy? Speed, Strength, Grit, Adaptability.. And even then, with all these skills some spies remain ordinary, in the minor leagues. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel spy agency is all set to recruit new spies. Yes, you heard it right. Citadel – the elite spy agency, that sits atop all the agencies of the world, and boasts of the most elite spies, including Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Mason Kane (Richard Madden), is coming to recruit you!

Do you have what it takes to be a top-tier Citadel spy? If yes, then its time to enter the world of Citadel. Test your spy-skills by completing the tasks before time runs out, generate your unique spy-identification to become the next super-spy, and grab the chance to be on the ‘Citadel Hall of Fame’.

The story of ‘Citadel’ follows elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall. Madden, best known for internationally acclaimed shows "Game of Thrones" and "Bodyguard", said working with Chopra Jonas was a delight.

The show sees Mason and Nadia building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out Nadia, his former partner, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love, the official synopsis read. ‘Citadel’ will premiere on Prime Video globally on April 28.