Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Plunging Neckline Golden Gown, Poses With Citadel Co-Star Richard Madden

PeeCee walked in the press conference with her co-star Richard Madden who looked all things handsome in a formal ensemble. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 10:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be soon seen in one of the most-awaited series 'Citadel.' She was seen donning a gorgeous golden gown with a black bow in the middle and a plunging neckline. The actress looked stunning while she promoted her upcoming series 'Citadel.' 

PeeCee walked into the press conference with her co-star Richard Madden who looked all things handsome in a formal ensemble. The 'Citadel' duo turned heads with their sizzling chemistry as they promoted their upcoming web series.

Pictures and videos of Priyanka and Richard are going viral on social media. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Many called the actress 'OG Desi Girl' as they loved her recent look.

She recently stirred a controversy with her statement on how she was cornered in Bollywood by a certain set of influential people, has explained why she decided to speak up about the incident at this juncture. Priyanka was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific press conference for the upcoming sci-fi spy thriller series 'Citadel', where she plays the lead role opposite Richard Madden.

Sharing the reason for speaking up after such a long time, she said: "First, I spoke during the podcast about my journey across my childhood, teenage years, the initial phase of my career and eventually the incident that changed a few things for me. I have had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I'm coming from. I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey."

'Citadel' is all set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28.

