हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wraps up 'Citadel', calls it her most intense work

Priyanka Chopra says filming Citadel was 'hard' but the series will be 'worth it'.

Priyanka Chopra wraps up &#039;Citadel&#039;, calls it her most intense work

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has completed the filming of Amazon Studios' upcoming spy thriller series 'Citadel'. For her, the series has been the most intense experience. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her crew members.

She wrote in the caption, "Photo dump* It's a wrap on #Citadel Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards (sic)."

Along with the happy faces during the course of filming and post the wrap, she also shared a few solo pictures of herself where she can be seen acting goofy and wearing the special effect make-up for her part in the series.

Talking about 'Citadel', the series produced by Amazon Studios, AGBO and Midnight Radio, in addition to Chopra, also stars Richard Madden and Roland Møller. The series will also inspire spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico, all of which will explore the deeper layers of the storylines and will centralise into the main series.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopracitadelAmazon prime videosPriyanka Chopra Instagram
Next
Story

Aarya Season 2 review: Sushmita Sen leads the show with natural grace, captivates fans

Must Watch

PT20M36S

Government's big decision on bank deposit insurance