New Delhi: Craving for crime drama? Fret not, Priyanshu Painyuli- starrer 'Shehar Lakhot' has got you covered. The series follows the story of a prodigal son who is forced to return to his hometown – the fictional town of Lakhot, to confront his past.

The lead character of the series, Devendra Singh Tomar, finds himself unintentionally caught up in a deadly game and is shown facing life-threatening situations in the trailer. The character is intense and raises the curiosity about what is going to happen with him and how the story will unfold. With only a few hours left for the series premiere, actor Priyanshu Painyuli shares his experience portraying the character of Dev in the series.

“I've never lived with a character for so long. The character was shot for 82- 100 days. The more I engaged in it, the better I grasped it, and I ended up residing in this particular hotel for four months. The room became Dev's room as I started and ended my journey in that particular room,” said lead actor Priyanshu Painyuli. “In Shehar Lakhot there are crazy people who are all connected to each other, and there is Devendra Singh Tomar who's done something very wrong in his past. In the trailer, we witness everyone relentlessly beating the shit out of him. He is now back to Lakhot to redeem his credibility. So I think overall it's one of the best scripts I've ever heard.”

Shehar Lakhot is an Offroad Films Production with Navdeep Singh and Khalil Bachooali serving as executive producers, directed by Singh and written and created by Singh and Devika Bhagat. The series boasts of a highly talented cast, with Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 30.