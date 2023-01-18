Raashii Khanna plays government officer in Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, joins Vijay Sethupathi's task force - Watch

New Delhi: Adding to the ongoing buzz around the upcoming crime thriller Farzi, Prime Video today released an exciting character promo, featuring Raashii Khanna as Megha. In the series, the actress plays a government officer who joins the supercop Michael, played by Vijay Sethupathi, in eliminating counterfeiting from the country. The promo gives a glimpse into Raashii's character as a strong and confident woman who leaves no stone unturned in catching the con ‘artist’ Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about her experience working in the series, Raashii Khanna shares, "It’s been such an amazing experience working with the cast and crew of Farzi."

“I really enjoyed playing this character of a government official who is very passionate about her work. I always wanted to do performance-oriented roles and when creators like Raj & DK, known for creating great thriller content, offer you something like Farzi, you just have to grab the opportunity. It was very exciting for me to be in the same frame with talented actors like Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. I am looking forward for the launch of Farzi on Prime Video where our work will reach people across the globe.”

Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series will premiere on Prime Video from 10th February in India and more than 240 countries and territories.