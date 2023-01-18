topStoriesenglish
NewsWeb Series
FARZI TRAILER

Raashii Khanna plays government officer in Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, joins Vijay Sethupathi's task force - Watch

Farzi trailer, release date: The series will premiere on Prime Video from 10th February in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Raashii Khanna plays government officer in Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, joins Vijay Sethupathi's task force - Watch

New Delhi: Adding to the ongoing buzz around the upcoming crime thriller Farzi, Prime Video today released an exciting character promo, featuring Raashii Khanna as Megha. In the series, the actress plays a government officer who joins the supercop Michael, played by Vijay Sethupathi, in eliminating counterfeiting from the country. The promo gives a glimpse into Raashii's character as a strong and confident woman who leaves no stone unturned in catching the con ‘artist’ Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about her experience working in the series, Raashii Khanna shares, "It’s been such an amazing experience working with the cast and crew of Farzi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

“I really enjoyed playing this character of a government official who is very passionate about her work. I always wanted to do performance-oriented roles and when creators like Raj & DK, known for creating great thriller content, offer you something like Farzi, you just have to grab the opportunity. It was very exciting for me to be in the same frame with talented actors like Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. I am looking forward for the launch of Farzi on Prime Video where our work will reach people across the globe.”

Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series will premiere on Prime Video from 10th February in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?