Rainbow Rishta: Prime Video Releases Soulful Title Track Nazaare

Mumbai: Prime Video unveiled the title track 'Nazaare', from the upcoming original docu-series 'Rainbow Rishta'. 'Nazaare' is a beautiful ode to six heartwarming and inspiring stories of love, friendship, freedom and courage that we witness through a window in the lives of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

In 'Rainbow Rishta', Prime Video is showcasing real-life stories of protagonists from the queer community who are not only blazing a path of their own, but are also an irrefutable and overwhelmingly positive influence on every person they come across. And the electrifying collaboration of OAFF and Savera's magical composition, Sankalp Kapur's spellbinding lyrics and the mellifluous voice of Sushan Divgikar and Savera will sweep listeners off their feet in this unscripted celebration of love.

"I loved recording this song. It's got such a fun new vibe, and the best part is it’s about love. Anything that is done with love and about love is always going to be epic," said Sushant Divgikar.

"It was a really fun and creatively satisfying experience to work on this project," said OAFF. "Even though there was a clear direction of what the song was supposed to express, we were given the musical freedom to explore different ways of getting there. It was great working with Jaydeep and the whole team, and I think we made a colorful, fun track in the end! It was also great to have Sushant Divgikar sing and give the song the life and honesty it demanded."

"Writing Nazaare happened in less than a day. We had a clear direction that we wanted to explore and, with the help from the team at Vice and Amazon, we breezed through," said Savera. "We’re also grateful to have had Sushant, Sankalp, Prathamesh, and Krina on board!"

Sankalp added, "Collaborating with OAFF and Savera on 'Nazare' - with great inputs from Vice and Jaydeep Sarkar - was a complete joy. We wanted to make a song that celebrated queer love, and all love - in a way that was courageous, genuine, and unabashed, just like the amazing people we meet through the course of the show."

Produced by Vice Studios and directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A. Nagpal and Shubhra Chatterji, the docuseries written by Monisha Thyagarajan and Navin Noronha, directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, Hridaye Nagpal and Shubhra Chatterji and produced by Samira Kanwar, Niharika Kotwal and Jaydeep Sarkar.

'Rainbow Rishta' will stream from November 7 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide exclusively on Prime Video.