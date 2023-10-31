Rainbow Rishta: Unscripted Docuseries Of Six Beautiful Queer Stories Set To Premiere On November 7

New Delhi: Celebrating love through the lens of a few members from the LGBTQIA+ community, Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced Rainbow Rishta, an unscripted docu-series that follows six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories. Premiering on November 7, Rainbow Rishta will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Rainbow Rishta is the latest addition to the Prime membership.



Following the success of Cinema Marte Dum Tak, a modern cult classic based on pulp-cinema of the 90s, Rainbow Rishta marks Prime Video’s second collaboration with VICE Studios Production. The six-part docuseries is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A. Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji, the series will give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community. The unscripted series features stories from different parts of the country through the real-life experiences of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

Rainbow Rishta is a part of Prime Video’s festive lineup for the Great Indian Festival 2023. The lineup also includes several other Original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, special discounts every day for the first 1,000 customers renting titles on the Prime Video store, and 'Diwali Special Offers' for customers, with up to 50% discounts across several Prime Video Channels.