Randeep Hooda-Starrer 'Inspector Avinash' Is All Set To Hit Your Screens

New Delhi: Starring the talented Randeep Hooda in the titular role, the gripping cop drama 'Inspector Avinash' is inspired by the real-life cop Avinash Mishra and his fight against crime. The show, written and directed by Neerraj Pathak, also features a talented ensemble cast that includes Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

Produced by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures, Inspector Avinash takes you to the heart of Uttar Pradesh in the 90s, a world plagued by rampant crime and corruption. With the mafia and illegal arms trade reigning supreme, a brave and exceptional cop, Avinash Mishra, with his team, battle to curb the growing mafia dominance.

As he fights for a crime-free state, with an unmatched network of informants called Mayajaal, the show vividly portrays the grueling and intense scenes of how Mishra fought gangsters and the sacrifices and risks involved in fighting for justice in a corrupt system. Shot in never-seen-before locations of Uttar Pradesh, the series features a unique mix of urban and rural locations, showcasing its beauty and complexities. Neerraj Pathak dons an additional cap as the producer along with Krishna Chowdhry for the highly anticipated series.

Randeep Hooda shared his excitement at the release of the trailer and commented “As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes. It is important to tell stories rooted in India, stories that depict the struggles and triumphs of our people. Mishra’s story is nothing short of a real-life modern-day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what’s right and I am truly honoured to be a part of this heroic story. While I love playing cop roles, this role was different. I spent a lot of time with Avinash ji to get the nuances right.”

