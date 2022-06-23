New Delhi: A new season for the `Rangbaaz` franchise has been announced by ZEE5, on Thursday, following the success of the show`s first two seasons.`Rangbaaz - Darr Ki Rajneeti` has been penned by Siddharth Mishra, directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by JAR Pictures, will star Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in leading roles.



This season will be centred on Vineet`s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) and will chart his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen. As he gains power and money through his exploits, he also funnels his resources to help the people.



His image as a Robin Hood-type character begins to solidify and he starts to feel accepted and validated. However, does he confuse fear for respect? This rise and the subsequent fall of Saheb reflects his journey from an unformed idealism to manipulative cynicism.



In a statement, speaking about the new season, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "After the success of `Rangbaaz` franchise, we are happy to bring yet another intriguing season of `Rangbaaz - Darr Ki Rajneeti` for our viewers. Rangbaaz is full of drama, politics, corruption, crime and power games and a story from the heartland that viewers love and enjoy. We are happy to work with the talented crew of Rangbaaz and are looking forward to another successful run with them".



The upcoming 6-episode series also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sudhanva Deshpande, Ashok Pathak, Soham Majumdar and Prashant Narayanan among others in pivotal roles.`Rangbaaz` season 3 is helmed by Navdeep Singh who has NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under to his directorial credits.