New Delhi: Amazon miniTV – Amazon's free video streaming service, today released a fresh episode of India's first weekly courtroom comedy reality show, Case Toh Banta Hai featuring none other than the man known for his catchy tunes, Badshah. The hilarious episode features Badshah defending himself from all the atrangi ilzaams by Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh. In this fun-filled episode, Badshah joked about his career choices, singing without sur, and much more.

In a conversation with Judge Kusha Kapila, the rapper gave all the deets about his career choices before making his acting debut in Bollywood film - Khandani Shafakhana. Badshah said, “Mujhe sabse pehli film offer hui thi Lust Stories, uss mai Vicky Kaushal ka role mujhe offer hua tha jismai woh apni wife ko satisfy nahi kar pata hai, toh maine woh turn down kar diya. Aur dusra role mujhe offer hua Good Newwz film aai thi, jis mai Diljit Paji ka role offer hua tha jismai woh bache nahi paida kar pate toh woh bhi maine decline kar di, toh teesra role mujhe yeh offer hua, toh mujhe laga saala chehre pai kuch likha hai kya? Toh maine yeh jinx mitane ke liye film ki, mujhe kya pata mera (acting) career hi mit jayega!”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also features Kusha Kapila as the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Catch all the fun in the episode streaming for free this Friday, August 26, only on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app.