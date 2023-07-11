Rasika Dugal-Ishwak Singh starrer 'Adhura' Features Ooty-Based Child Possessed With Supernatural Powers

New Delhi: With the 'Horror' genre being relatively rare in the Indian web series landscape, 'Adhura' has sure taken horror enthusiasts for a ride. 'Adhura' is the first Hindi Horror original series by Prime Video and Emmay Entertainment.

Set in a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, Adhura explores the haunting repercussions of past evils in the lives of its characters. Here are five reasons why 'Adhura' deserves your time:

Performances and characters

Rasika Dugal breathes life into Supriya, an empathetic counselor haunted by her own past, while Ishwak Singh portrays Adhiraj, an alumnus grappling with personal demons upon his return to the school. Accompanying them are Shrenik as Vedant, a troubled student, a young boy possessed by otherworldly forces who will shock you with his terrifying performance.

Locations

The trailer features glimpses of Ooty's beautiful school structure, thick forests, and surreal surroundings. And once you delve deep into the series, the play of light and shadow, the weathered exteriors, dimly lit hallways, and shadow-drenched corners create a scene that promises an immersive and terrifying experience.

Soundscapes and haunting visuals

The makers promise to blend soundscapes with haunting visuals seamlessly in this spine-chilling journey of a child with supernatural powers in the sinister hills of Ooty. The enthralling fusion of music and visuals adds an extra layer of intensity to the series.

A monsoon escape

With gloomy July days, Adhura embraces the rainy season, utilizing the rain-clad ambience to enhance the sense of mystery and foreboding. The sound of raindrops tapping against windows and the sight of mist-covered landscapes add an immersive layer to the viewing experience, enveloping you in the chilling atmosphere of the series.

Fusion of thrills, chills and heart

Unveiling a tale of a possessed boy within the unsettling backdrop of an Ooty boarding school, this series serves up an engrossing supernatural narrative intertwined with alumni reunions and life-altering events. By blending themes of guilt, redemption, and the consequences of past actions, Adhura goes beyond jump scares.

Adhura is produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla. The series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora, and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles. All seven episodes of Adhura are streaming now on Prime Video.