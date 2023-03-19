Reasons Why 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply' Is A Must-Watch Show

New Delhi: With multiple thrillers and noir series ruling the OTT space, Amazon Original Happy Family: Conditions Apply is a breath of fresh air. It is a feel-good story with relatable characters and rib-tickling humour that strikes a chord with the audience. The series takes the audience on a visual tour of how a family of four generations living under one roof-despite having different opinions- sticks together and have a shared support system. Here are four reasons why this show should be on your watch list.

Takes You Back In Time

Happy Family: Conditions Apply is a feel-good series you can watch with your family. The characters and storyline of this show seem like it's meant for you to travel back in time and relish your happiest childhood memories once again. It's perfect to watch on days you want to remember how summer holidays were spent with cousins playing and having fun.

The Female Brigade

The powerful female brigade of the show are also the backbones of the family. Ratna Pathak Shah as your not-so-typical baa is a laugh riot. The loving and sometimes needy dadi is the matriarch of the family who loves her bahu, Pallavi Dholakia, with all her heart. Ayesha Jhulka, who plays Pallavi, acts as the glue to the family, keeping everyone in check and in their places. The affable, selfie-crazed Pallavi is an obedient bahu, and a caring and supportive mother-in-law to Meenal Sahu’s character. Tisca (Meenal) and the sister of the family, Sanah Kapur, are the new-age Gen Z kids of the family, who are wacky, but probably the sanest people in this insane family.

The Men of the House

From Raj Babbar as the patriarch to Atul Kulkarni as the son, the duo has been winning hearts with their never-seen-before avatars. The chemistry between the duo makes everyone laugh and is a perfect dose of entertainment not just for the family, but for the audience as well. Raunaq Kamdar plays the grand-son Sanjay, oops, we mean Sanjouy (don’t forget he changed his name!), who adds to the craziness of the family.

The Magic Makers

It’s always a Herculean task to showcase a family comedy series that is relatable, but JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia make it look so easy. The creators of the show have worked their magic on the screen by simply telling the viewers that all families are happy families but with conditions applied. Although the obstacles and issues depicted in this series are ones that we all encounter on a daily basis, they have managed to portray them with a humorous perspective.

We guess these reasons are more than enough for you to watch the show. Created by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, under the banner of Hats Off Productions, the 10-episode series is now available on Prime Video with four episodes, followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until 31 March 2023.