Richa Chadha Talks About 'Heeramandi', Says 'Lajwanti Is Opposite To Every Role I Have Ever Played'

New Delhi: Richa Chadha has been winning accolades for her performance as the lovelorn and alcoholic courtesan Lajwanti in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent epic “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar”. Her brief yet impactful appearance as a heartbroken woman on the path of self-destruction, was a challenge the actor took upon herself.

“Lajwanti was diametrically opposite to what I have ever played before. I was aware where this character was heading. My effort was it humanise the experience for whoever's watching the show to feel a gut punch, through what this woman was going through. She was a hopeless character, with no motivation, but somewhere all needed was love, and a normal life, unlike the others who had an agenda.”

Heermandi being Richa Chadha’s second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Ram Leela, says he not only brought out the best in her but also helps her explore the character with him. “You get a lot of breathing space, how it is a matter of the heart and has to be told in a certain way. I like pushing myself that way with him. He also realizes the hunger in an actor who is willing to go past all boundaries, he pushes you more,”

Richa’s breakthrough in Bollywood came with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, as the foul-mouthed wife of a gangster. This was soon followed by the critically acclaimed Masaan and hits like the Fukrey Franchise. From a non-film background, the actor who has forged her path in the industry, “I feel now the industry responds to me as a serious actor, and even though they feel they need to act serious around I don’t mind if these rumours work for me, and if they are a little afraid, and think am in some zone”, she says with a laugh.

Known to speak her mind fearlessly on issues about national interest be it politics, environment, or education as well as matters concerning women and children. A recent remark by dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi, who went on record to say that feminism has hurt society, and emphasised women’s role as nurturers, was severely criticised by women across the board. Most of the leading female actors like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and mother-to-be Deepika Padukone have espoused that women can be mothers as well as have flourishing careers. Calling Nora Fatehi’s remark a misguided reaction, as well as not a real understanding of the term.

“You know, the cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those that seek the benefits of feminism, but deny being a feminist. The reason why someone can have a career, choose what they want to wear, and work where they want to be independent have those choices is because of feminism, and because of predecessors who decided that women need to be out there working jobs, not just being at home. I wonder if it's because you want to be accepted more by certain male members or be more entrenched in the patriarchy”, she ponders.

She and her husband Ali Fazal are all set to welcome their first child in July, the actor says she is all set to go maternity leave and be her own boss.