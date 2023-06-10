Ridhi Dogra Shares Beautiful Stills From The Sets Of 'Badtameez Dil,' Check Them Out

New Delhi: Ridhi Dogra is a talented actor who has shown her versatility both in films and OTT series. She gained a lot of appreciation earlier this year for her outstanding performance in the movie Lakdabaggha.

Riddhi was recently seen in the sequel to her much-awaited show 'Asur 2' where her turn as Nusrat Saeed was praised by the masses and the critics alike. As the actor continues to bask in the love and appreciation she is receiving for her performance in Asur 2, she has already into her next release.

She is seen playing Liz in Badtameez Dil. The romantic drama sees her paired with her 'Asur' co-star Barun Sobti.

Taking to her social media, Ridhi posted a series of cute pictures from the show Badtameez Dil and called the character of Liz as one of her favourites. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned, "I love Liz Hope you love her too! Liz and her world is yours now. #badtameezdilonamazonminitv all episodes out now @amazonminitv @hereishowweding @altt.in Waiting to read all your feedback"

This year is going to be an exciting one for Ridhi as she has an interesting line-up of big movies including Tiger 3 and Jawan.