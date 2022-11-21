S.J. Suryah starrer ‘Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie’ trailer to release on THIS date
Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie makers announced that the trailer of the much-awaited web series will release on November 22. It stars S.J. Suryah in the lead and has been directed by Andrew Louis.
New Delhi: The announcement of Prime Video's 'Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie' releasing on 2 December has attracted the attention of audiences. With a small glimpse of the big mystery, the trailer of ‘Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie’ all set to premiere tomorrow.
Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri with S.J. Suryah in his streaming debut and director Andrew Louis’ compelling storytelling and direction, Vadhandhi is the series the audiences ar eagerly waiting for. The fans will finally get a glimpse of the big mystery of Velonie. Writer and Director Andrew Louis and lead actor S.J. Suryah shared their excitement on social media, as the trailer is slated to premiere tomorrow.
Andrew Louis said, "A small glimpse of the big mystery of #vadhandhi trailer coming out tomorrow... #VadhandhiOnPrime #vadhandhionDec02 @iam_SJSuryah @PushkarGayatri @wallwatcherfilm @isanjkayy @ActressLaila @SaravananDP @simonkking @ARichardkevin @im_gowthamoffl #Arunvenjaramoodu."
S.J. Suryah also has set social media ablaze with his tweet, "R U Ready for koncham gripping glimpse of the big mystery of #vadhandhi? Trailer out tomorrow. #vadhandhionprime#vadhandhionondec02 @andrewxvasanth @PushkarGayatri @wallwatcherfilm @isanjkayy @simonkking @guha248 @PrimeVideoIN."
Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and created by Andrew Louis, Prime Video's ‘Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie’ stars the multifaceted film artiste, S.J. Suryah in his streaming debut. The series also marks the acting debut of Sanjana, who plays the titular role of Velonie, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. The series is all set to release on 2 December 2022 worldwide on Prime Video in multiple languages.
