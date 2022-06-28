NewsWeb Series
'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.' trailer OUT: Amruta Subhash starrer family drama is a ride full of emotions!

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas, the 6-episode web series will premiere on ZEE5 on 8th July. 

Jun 28, 2022
New Delhi: After announcing its first original series together on Women's Day, ZEE5 and TVF have now released the trailer of the much awaited 'Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd.'

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas, the 6-episode web series will premiere on ZEE5 on 8th July. Starring National award-winning actor, Amruta Subhash along with Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, the series will be available in Hindi.
 
The story is based in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, 'Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd' is the story of a woman, a mother who is ready to go to any extent for her kids. It revolves around Suman, a housewife from a small town, who embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence. She tries to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey by selling aachar however faces many hardships and realizes early on that this is not going to be an easy journey. She faces many hurdles, many issues, and many setbacks but never gives up.

As seen in the trailer, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ is Suman’s coming of age story where she finds her true calling in the world of business with the support of her loving mother-in-law (played by Yamini Das) and evolves into her own. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About the show, creators Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki said, "This show is a Tribute to all the women who found their professional calling despite all odds. A woman is a true warrior who battles all the hardships that reveal her highest potential giving her a new dimension."
 
National award winner and lead actress of the show, Amruta Subhash said, "Saas Bahu Achaar is a special project because Suman's character is unlike anything I have played before. She is a force to be reckoned with even in the face of adversity. Her struggle is not sad but attractive and her journey will inspire others to persevere and not give up on their dreams. And all along, what keeps her going is her family. So, it is truly a show with its heart in the right place and I am ecstatic that I got to play such a strong female-led show".
 
Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 8th July.

 

