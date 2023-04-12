Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser: Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan Give New Twist To 'Saas-Bahu' Dramas

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming action thriller series `Saas Bahu aur Flamingo` on Wednesday, unveiled its official teaser. Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock Films shared the teaser which they captioned, "Chetaavani: Yeh kamajor dil vaalon ke liye nahin hai! Kripaya na dekhein. Kyun? Kyunki.... #HotstarSpecials #SaasBahuAurFlamingo. All episodes streaming from 5th May only on @disneyplushotstar."

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles. The series is billed as a new spin on the `says-bahu` drama sub-genre that generally explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughters-in-law. `Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo` will instead feature "unapologetically hardcore" mother-in-law and "steadfast and formidable" younger women.

Excited about the project, Dimple Kapadia earlier said, “Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. It`s a bunch of bad-ass women telling a narrative which is often played only by male characters and believe me, it`s got some of the most colorful characters you`ll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy Director, Homi Adajania`s mind. He has flipped a family drama on its head giving us such a captivating binge-watch that`ll be coming on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Watch the teaser here

Homi, on the other hand, earlier said, "You remember the line `Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned`? When the world has scorned these women and turned its back on them, they learn to thrive by creating their own system of morality in a bold and lawless place that they inhabit. Women are the evolved half of our messed-up species and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is to date the maddest world that I have created. Its characters are so beautifully complex and conflicting, navigating their way through a world of passion, manipulation and chaos." The series will be streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from May 5, 2023.