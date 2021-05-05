Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami's supernatural series 'The Last Hour' teaser - Watch

New Delhi: Supernatural series The Last Hour' starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Raima Sen and others will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, 2021. Set in a small Himalayan town, the series explores the story of a Shaman (Healer), who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer.

The Last Hour teaser has been unveiled by the makers. Take a look here:

The supernatural web series also features Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in prominent roles. It has been created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz. Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia is the executive producer along with Amit Kumar.

Talking about the story, Show-runner and Director Amit Kumar said, “I’m really thrilled that The Last Hour will be viewed by a truly global audience spread across almost 240 countries and territories. Asif Kapadia and I have worked together since our film school days, and when the chance to collaborate on this idea together came up, we grabbed it. Together with Anupama Minz, my co-creator and co-writer, we have created a unique supernatural show that we feel confident, will be enjoyed by the audiences. The entire cast has done a splendid job of bringing the exciting narrative to life. The concept is unique and the supernatural world of the show is largely unexplored, so we at Fission Features, are delighted to present something fresh to the audience.”

Celebrated Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia who makes his Indian web series debut as Executive Producer with The Last Hour added, “Amit and I share an interest in the supernatural and he is particularly fascinated by the concept of playing with time. We wanted to create a series that was original, authentic and riveting and are glad that this journey with Amazon Prime video has been collaborative and supportive. I am so excited to launch The Last Hour to audiences across the world.”

The Last Hour, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, 2021.