New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' on Netflix entrenched itself as a cultural phenomenon and has won the hearts of audiences worldwide with its larger-than-life canvas, stellar performances, gripping story, and chartbuster music.

In its Q2 2024 earnings call, Netflix revealed that ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is Netflix India's biggest drama series to date, with 15 million views. The series ranked in the Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) consecutively for four weeks in 43 countries and India’s Top 10 TV list for 11 weeks.

Talking about SLB during the company’s Q2 2024 earnings call, Ted Sarandos, Netflix, Co-CEO said, "SLB is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India, and he took on this incredibly ambitious series and brought it to screen on Netflix, directed every episode, and it's our biggest drama series to date in India."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a renowned filmmaker with expertise in every aspect of filmmaking, from visuals and performances to storytelling, music, and set design. His comprehensive skill set makes him a pioneering force in shaping and advancing Indian cinema.

He also launched his music label 'Bhansali Music' with Sakal Ban, the first song under the music label from his debut web show, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, streaming now only on Netflix.