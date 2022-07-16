NewsWeb Series
COMICSTAAN 3

Say Whaaat? Ranbir Kapoor wants to be a stand-up comic, watch what he told Comicstaan gang!

In a quirky video, the Bollywood's heartthrob is seen trying his hands at stand-up comedy and meeting the 'Comicstaan Season 3' gang,  Abish Mathew, Prashasti Singh, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, and Kenny Sebastian, and asking them to watch his set. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
  • 'Shamshera' star Ranbir Kapoor strikes an interesting conversation with the show's gang.
  • In a quirky video, Bollywood's heartthrob is seen trying his hands at stand-up comedy and meeting the 'Comicstaan Season 3' gang.

Trending Photos

Say Whaaat? Ranbir Kapoor wants to be a stand-up comic, watch what he told Comicstaan gang!

New Delhi: Taking the excitement quotient a notch higher at the cusp of the much-awaited launch of 'Comicstaan Season 3', 'Shamshera' star Ranbir Kapoor strikes an interesting conversation with the show's gang. 

In a quirky video, Bollywood's heartthrob is seen trying his hands at stand-up comedy and meeting the 'Comicstaan Season 3' gang,  Abish Mathew, Prashasti Singh, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, and Kenny Sebastian, and asking them to watch his set. 

Sumukhi thwarts his plans by saying that he can't be "charming, rich, married to Alia, and also funny." However, the tables quickly turn as Ranbir tells them that if he can't be a part of the Comicstaan gang, then they can't join Shamshera's dacoit gang either.

Will the Comicstaan team give in to Ranbir's demands? Watch the video to find out - 

 

Produced by Only Much Louder (OML), Comicstaan Season 3 will see Kenny, Neeti, Sumukhi and Zakir Khan on the judges' panel, while Prashasti, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Anu Menon, Aadar Malik, Kannan Gill and Rahul Subramaniam will be joining as the mentors. Comicstaan Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Live TV

Comicstaan 3Comicstaan season 3Ranbir KapoorShamshera

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022