Scam 2010- The Subrata Roy Saga: Hansal Mehta Unveils Latest Installment In The Franchise!

New Delhi: Finally Scam 3 is happening! Yes, you read it right applause Entertainment, Sony LIV, and Hansal Mehta announce the third installment of their groundbreaking franchise. The latest installment will explore one of India’s most notorious financial scandals - Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. Based on the book ‘Sahara: The Untold Story’ by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, the series will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

Following the successes of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, This new series will be produced by Applause Entertainment.

Talking about the latest installment Scam 2010 chronicles the rags-to-riches story of maverick businessman Subrata Roy. In the early 2000s, Roy was swept up in a whirlwind of accusations, including chit-fund manipulations and fake investors, Which ultimately led to his arrest in 2014. With approximately 25,000 crore rupees still unclaimed by government authorities, the fallout from this scandal continues to echo even today.

Here's What the makers have to say about the series

Hansal Mehta, Show Runner and Director, says 'Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger-than-life story alive.'

In addition, Danish Khan, SonyLIV, says 'We are delighted to, once again, collaborate with Applause and Hansal Mehta to bring the third edition of the Scam series. The series has consistently been the most viewed franchise on Sony LIV and we are confident that the third edition will create newer benchmarks in compelling storytelling.'

Following up on the same Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, says 'The Scam series has become more than just a show; it's a pop cultural phenomenon. With Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history. With Hansal at the helm and Sony LIV as our partner, we look forward to this next season.

For the unknowns, From the gripping portrayal of Harshad Mehta's meteoric rise and fall in the stock market to the vivid depiction of Abdul Karim Telgi's counterfeit empire, the Scam franchise brings India's most infamous financial frauds to light. Scam 2010 will soon be available on SonyLIV, though the release date has yet to be announced.