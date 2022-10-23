Shabana Azmi in Budapest for 'Halo' season 2 shoot

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Sunday (October 23) said she is set to start shooting for the second season of the American military sci-fi series "Halo" in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

The 72-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the work update with fans and followers.

"The sun is out and life is good .. In Budapest for HALO season 2," she captioned a selfie.

Azmi plays the role of Admiral Margaret Paragonsky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence in the Paramount+ show, based on the video game franchise of the same name.

The first season of "Halo", which has master filmmaker Steven Spielberg on board as one of its producers, premiered on Voot Select in India earlier this year.

Azmi will next be seen in "What's Love Got To Do With It?", a rom-com movie directed by Shekhar Kapur, and Karan Johar's romance feature "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".