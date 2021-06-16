Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu - Who would fit in the Marvel series Loki?

New Delhi: Hollywood biggie 'God of Mischief' is ready to entice viewers on Disney+ Hotstar! Witness what happens next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of the popular anti-hero as the series showcases Loki stepping out of his brother’s shadow post the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Actor Tom Hiddleston returns as the stubborn, arrogant, and mischievous title character Loki, and is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, watch Loki in English and Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

While you wait for new episodes to release, here’s a list of B-Town stars who would do complete justice to a remake of the series:

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as LOKI?

Actor Tom Hiddleston, who is returning as the title character LOKI, has already opened up (with King Khan’s famous pose et al) about his love for the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Imagine watching Bollywood’s Badshah portray your favourite Marvel anti-hero!

Another actor who could fit it is - Ranveer Singh. Also, an ardent fan of the Marvel superhero franchise, the Indian heartthrob’s versatility has the potential to make audiences love him and hate him at the same time - just like the title character Loki.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal as Mobius

The intensity and quirkiness that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings to the screen would be perfect for the role of Mobius M, an agent for the Time Variance Authority. Watching Nawaz’ chemistry with either Ranveer or Shah Rukh Khan – as Mobius deputizes and partners up with Loki – would be quite entertaining!

Another actor known for his intensity who could do justice to Mobius’s character by bringing his charismatic and suave personality is the audience favourite - Vicky Kaushal.

Taapsee Pannu and Sushmita Sen as Ravonna Renslayer

Versatile Taapsee Pannu could precede over the court as a judge of the TVA with her ability to command a room. She would play a very commendable officer who rose through sheer hard work and would play the role to the T.

Another actor who could play Ravonna would be the eloquent talent, Sushmita Sen, who is known for her strong personality. Her charismatic screen presence and fortitude would do justice to the character.

Lara Dutta and Sonakshi Sinha as Hunter B-15

Lara Dutta is not one to shy away from the role of an officer – her powerful on-screen presence would offer the perfect Indian touch to the role of Hunter B-15 played by Wunmi Mosaku.

Bollywood’s most loved, Sonakshi Sinha would be an ideal choice to play the role of the commanding officer, Hunter B-15 with utmost ease.

Catch the God of Mischief and all the other characters in the latest series Loki Now Streaming only in English and Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.



