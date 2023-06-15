Shahid Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jim Sarbh: Celebs Who Captivated Audiences On OTT

New Delhi: The world of OTT platforms has provided a stage for talented actors to showcase their skills and capture the hearts of viewers around the globe. Here are our top 5 actors who played roles that stayed with you even after a good binge.

Shashank Arora

Shashank Arora, known for his powerful roles, brought immense depth and emotion to the character of Kabir Basrai in the critically acclaimed series "Made In Heaven." His portrayal and intriguing narration struck a chord with audiences, making Kabir a fan favourite in the series. With the highly anticipated season 2 on the horizon, the anticipation for Shashank's return is as high as ever.

Jaideep Ahlawat





Jaideep Ahlawat's powerful performance as cop Hathiram Choudhary in the series "Paatal Lok" earned him a lot recognition. He effortlessly portrayed the complexities of the character, immersing himself in the role contributing to the show’s success.

Jim Sarbh





Jim Sarbh, known for his versatility, mesmerized audiences with his portrayal of a doctor in the series "Rocket Boys." Sarbh's impeccable acting skills and dedication to his craft left a lasting impression on viewers.

Shahid Kapoor





Shahid Kapoor took the OTT world by storm with his powerful performance, as ‘The Artist’ in OTT web series ‘Farzi’. A fan favourite, Shahid opts for roles that keep him young and thriving in the entertainment world.

Avinash Tiwary





Avinash Tiwary, known for his ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, delivered an intense performance as Chandan Mahto, a notorious criminal, in the series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter"