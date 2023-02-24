Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna's 'Farzi' Ranks Number 1 On Top TV Shows List Globally, Check It Out

New Delhi: Prime Video’s recently released crime thriller Farzi continues to break records and scale milestones. After two weeks of its release, the Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer series has ranked at number 1 among the Prime Video shows globally, based on overall online engagement, as per the report by televisionstats.com. While Farzi has secured the top position, other popular Prime Video shows featured on the list are The Boys, The Lord of the Rings, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Created by Raj and DK, Farzi has been receiving tremendous responses from audiences and critics alike and now has caught the attention of Prime members in over 240 countries and territories. The show has been applauded by viewers worldwide for its fast-paced and edgy narration, high-production values and genre-defining performances.

Showing his excitement on this achievement, Shahid Kapoor posted on his social media handles about the top spot that Farzi scored on the global shows list of Prime Video.

Produced by D2R Films and created by Raj & DK, Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The series also features an ensemble cast including talented actors Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The crime thriller revolves around a con-artist Sunny (Shahid) who finds himself drawn into the dark while he plots a perfect con. However, Vijay, a fiery but eccentric task force officer, has made it his goal to eliminate the threat he represents to the country. The series is streaming now on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.