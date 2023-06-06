Shalin Bhanot Talks About 'Inspector Avinash', Says 'I Underwent A Lot Of Physical And Mental Transformation'

New Delhi: Shalin Bhanot's OTT debut Inspector Avinash, also starring actor Randeep Hooda, saw Shalin deliver a power-packed performance.

His character Baljeet garnered a lot of praise for the intensity and authenticity that Shalin portrayed as a Sardar.

Shalin's impressive physical transformation for the role was also highly praised. The actor was said to have gained muscle and bulked up to portray a convincing Sardar police officer.

Sharing his experience of playing a Sardar cop, Shalin says, " I totally embraced the process of getting into the skin of the character. It was very tough, as I underwent a lot of physical and mental transformation. I preferred to wear the paghdi all the time because it was tied tightly to my head and gave me an authentic Sardar look. It was a challenge because I had to also grow a beard and look bulky, but it was also incredibly rewarding."

Shalin further elaborated on his experience, saying, " When I stepped onto the set, I felt like I had truly become the character. Seeing myself on screen was a surreal experience; I was completely transformed into someone else. Overall, it was an unforgettable experience that pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me as an actor".

Inspector Avinash, directed by Neeraj Pathak, has an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Urvashi Rautela. The film is a crime thriller based on the story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his pursuit of a notorious criminal. The show is currently premiering on Jio Cinema.