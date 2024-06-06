Advertisement
THE LEGEND OF HANUMAN 4

Sharad Kelkar Voices Ravan In 'The Legend of Hanuman 4', Says 'Role Has Many Shades'

The Legend Of Hanuman 4: The series features the voice of Sharad as Ravan and Daman Singh as Hanuman, among others.

|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 05:27 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Sharad Kelkar, who voices Ravan in the animated series 'The Legend of Hanuman 4' delved deep into his character's personality, sharing how it is written deeply, with many shades and internal aspects that nobody knew before. 

Talking about Ravan, Sharad shared: "Before 'The Legend of Hanuman', whatever we had seen or heard of Ravan was very limited. However, in 'The Legend of Hanuman', Ravan's character is written deeply, with many shades and internal aspects that nobody knew before."

"While dubbing for Ravan, I found the story and different aspects of his character really intriguing and enjoyed learning about Ravan over the three or four seasons. Previously, these stories were only on the surface, but the show discusses and shows them in detail. I learned many new things about Ravan from this show, which was very interesting for me," he added.

Crafted by Graphic India's Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J Kang, it features the voice of Sharad as Ravan and Daman Singh as Hanuman, among others.

'The Legend of Hanuman 4' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Sharad has given his voice to the characters like Malcolm for 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes', Ronan the Accuser for 'Guardians of the Galaxy', and 'Captain Marvel', Deckard Shaw for 'Furious 7', Raghav for 'Adipurush', and Amrendra Baahubali for the movie 'Baahubali'.

On the work front, he recently featured in web series 'Indian Police Force' directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.

Sharad also starred in Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Srikanth', a biopic based on the life of a visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

He next has 'Sky Force' and 'Doctors' in the pipeline.

