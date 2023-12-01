NEW DELHI: Amazon Original series Shehar Lakhot has received an immense amount of love from viewers for skillfully blending crime and suspense together to create a gripping narrative. This noir crime drama takes viewers deep into a world of betrayal, hidden agendas, murder, politics, blackmail and deception.



The story revolves around Dev Singh Tomar, an ordinary man who gets entangled in a web of crime, ambition, power, greed, and love in the fictional town of Lakhot. Dev's revisit to his hometown after 10 years sets the stage for a clash with his past. Shehar Lakhot provides an intriguing edge-of-the-seat experience and promises to keep the audience hooked with an ample amount of thrill, suspense and crime till the very end.



If that seems like your cup of tea, here are 5 more reasons you should watch Shehar Lakhot on Prime Video.



A captivating noir crime drama





This noir crime drama offers a bunch of gray characters from a small town called Shehar Lakhot. Each character undergoes various human complexities, secrets, twists, and betrayal. The series extends its scope beyond crime exploration, but also deep dives into the elements of romance, thriller, and suspense. The unpredictable eight-episode series premiered on Prime Video and promises to take the audience for a rollercoaster ride.





The intriguing town - Shehar Lakhot





Shehar Lakhot offers the audience a local yet dreadful crime drama along with an ensemble cast. This setting in a fictional town in Rajasthan sets the tone for the broody and riveting series. As the story unravels, Shehar Lakhot explores the lives of each character, unveiling a darker side of their pasts that draws them into the complex web of crime.

Stellar performances by the talented ensemble cast



Along with this fictional town, Shehar Lakhot, director Navdeep Singh has put together an unusual ensemble cast to create a masterpiece. The series features a talented bunch of actors such as Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Kubbra Sait, Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shanghari, and Chandan Roy. Every emotion portrayed onscreen by the cast is raw and truly commendable. Each character goes through their own unique difficulties. They all are seen performing complex roles which seem to be very realistic.





An emotional journey





Shehar Lakhot will not only take the viewers through many emotions and twists, unveiling the full picture by the end of the series. From Dev Singh Tomar not being able to control his anger to S.I. Pallavi tries hard to hold on to her emotions and fights for justice. We will also see Kairav acknowledging himself as the king of the town looking for respect and legitimacy, to Sandhya a gorgeous, bright, and ambitious young woman who is trapped in Kairav’s ambitious world. The series has a huge emotional arc with a rewarding climax.



Creative vision of Director Navdeep Singh



Director Navdeep Singh has envisioned this series to be an edge of the seat thriller, and with intriguing characters who will keep you hooked. Singh explores various genres and also delves into Rajasthani folk music that allows the audience to feel the dust, smell the soil, and live every moment of Shehar Lakhot. The world created by Singh has the most layered characters and arcs that one can imagine. Each narrative is filled with suspense, crime, and thrill making it an engaging watch.



Co-produced by Navdeep Singh and Khalil Bachooali, the noir crime drama is directed by Navdeep Singh, written and created by Devika Bhagat and Navdeep Singh. Shehar Lakhot features the highly versatile actors Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait in the lead roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast comprising Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shanghari, and Chandan Roy.

The eight-episode series is streaming now exclusively in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

