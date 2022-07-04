NewsWeb Series
ENTERTAINMENT

'Shoorveer portrays 'Air Force' in a unique manne’, says Armaan Ralhan

'Shoorveer' is produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show has been created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

'Shoorveer portrays 'Air Force' in a unique manne’, says Armaan Ralhan
gallery,

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar’s action-packed military drama series, Shoorveer showcases the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India as they undergo specialized training to become the nation’s first responder team against national threats. Actor Armaan Ralhan, who features in the upcoming drama, says that Shoorveer is a very unique proposition for viewers. “I don’t think in India, we have seen a show like Shoorveer. Also, the ‘Air Force’ is portrayed in a completely unique manner,” says the actor.

He further adds, “It will take viewers in the cockpit, in a cinematic sense! That’s a completely new thing! This is extremely difficult to do and our director Kanishk Varma and his team have done a really good job with it. And I am excited to see how people react to it!"gallery,

gallery,

Apart from Armaan, Shoorveer stars renowned actors Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani, in pivotal roles. It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates, and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation’s peace and security. Packed with intense scenes of air combats, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.gallery,

The patriotic action-drama is produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show has been created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15.gallery,

EntertainmentShoorveerdisney plus hotstararmaan ralhan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?