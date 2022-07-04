'Shoorveer portrays 'Air Force' in a unique manne’, says Armaan Ralhan

gallery,

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar’s action-packed military drama series, Shoorveer showcases the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India as they undergo specialized training to become the nation’s first responder team against national threats. Actor Armaan Ralhan, who features in the upcoming drama, says that Shoorveer is a very unique proposition for viewers. “I don’t think in India, we have seen a show like Shoorveer. Also, the ‘Air Force’ is portrayed in a completely unique manner,” says the actor.



He further adds, "It will take viewers in the cockpit, in a cinematic sense! That's a completely new thing! This is extremely difficult to do and our director Kanishk Varma and his team have done a really good job with it. And I am excited to see how people react to it!"

Apart from Armaan, Shoorveer stars renowned actors Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani, in pivotal roles. It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates, and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation's peace and security. Packed with intense scenes of air combats, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.

The patriotic action-drama is produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show has been created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15.