Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee's sizzling chemistry in Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser hogs attention - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser. Ekta Kapoor's production is highly anticipated amongst fans and has been a top trend online.

The makers unveiled Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser online. Sidharth Shukla's on-screen chemistry with debutant Sonia Rathee has been the talking point ever since the teaser is out.

'Broken But Beautiful 3' is streaming on ALTBalaji. The romantic web series has been created by Ekta Kapoor. The show has already seen its first two successful seasons with Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles.

Earlier, Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a snippet of the show which has the famous kiss between the co-actors and guess what? Shukla fans made sure it trends high on social media. Internet was blown away by Sidharth Shukla's bold lip-lock scene with his co-star which went viral online.

So, are you excited to watch the two together on-screen?