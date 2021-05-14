हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee's sizzling chemistry in Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser hogs attention - Watch

Sidharth Shukla's on-screen chemistry with debutant Sonia Rathee has been the talking point ever since the teaser is out. 'Broken But Beautiful 3' is streaming on ALTBalaji. 

Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee&#039;s sizzling chemistry in Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser hogs attention - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser. Ekta Kapoor's production is highly anticipated amongst fans and has been a top trend online. 

The makers unveiled Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser online. Sidharth Shukla's on-screen chemistry with debutant Sonia Rathee has been the talking point ever since the teaser is out.

'Broken But Beautiful 3' is streaming on ALTBalaji. The romantic web series has been created by Ekta Kapoor. The show has already seen its first two successful seasons with Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles.

Earlier, Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a snippet of the show which has the famous kiss between the co-actors and guess what? Shukla fans made sure it trends high on social media. Internet was blown away by Sidharth Shukla's bold lip-lock scene with his co-star which went viral online.

So, are you excited to watch the two together on-screen?

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth Shuklasonia ratheeBroken But Beautiful 3Broken But Beautiful 3 teaserALTBalajiEkta Kapoor
Next
Story

Sidharth Shukla all set to rule digital world as ALTBalaji’s ‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ finally gets a release date!

Must Watch

PT5M21S

Why only two companies approved to produce vaccines? : Asaduddin Owaisi