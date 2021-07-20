हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar reviews Disney+ Hotstar's drama mystery Grahan - Watch video

The 8-episode series is now streaming exclusively for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.


Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singer Neha Kakkar recently watched Hotstar Special - Grahan and feels it delivers a strong message extremely sensitively and effortlessly. Inspired by Satya Vyas’ popular literary work ‘Chaurasi’, Grahan is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Singer Neha Kakkar said, “I recently caught up to all episodes of Grahan and what can I say – the show is heartwarming and beautiful. I was completely mesmerised by Rishi and Manu’s old-school romance set in the 1980s, but it was the parallel-running tale of a police investigation and a father-daughter relationship that really moved me. There were so many scenes where I had to pause, either because I was really overwhelmed by emotions, or to call my father and tell him I love him. My father has always been my biggest supporter, and I owe him all my success. The show has beautiful melodies with meaningful lyrics, and also delivers a strong message - 'Kise piche maran nalo changa! kise lai jeena ae!’ - extremely sensitively and effortlessly. I would totally recommend everyone to watch Grahan on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Watch the video here: 

Traversing two tales set apart by three decades but connected by one truth, the latest series Grahan on Disney+ Hotstar has garnered critical acclaim and audience praise for its exceptional storyline, stellar performances, unforgettable characters, and much more! 

The drama mystery series reveals how the answer to a present-day inquest lies in a bygone love story of Rishi and Manu and how their lives unravel as the story progresses. 

With intense drama and endearing romance in equal parts, Grahan brings to life a methodical and nuanced style of storytelling that goes back and forth in time. Actors  Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain come together as a father-daughter (Amrita and Gursevak) duo of today; while actors Anshuman Pushkar and Wamiqa Gabbi (Rishi and Manu) revive the old-world romance of the 80s in this drama-mystery. 

The series also features actors Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman in pivotal roles. Produced by Jar Pictures, Grahan has been directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner. The 8-episode series is Now Streaming exclusively for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.

 

