SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala Spills The Beans On Most-Awaited Show 'Made in Heaven Season 2'

After the viral accidental live, lead actress Sobhita Dhulipala couldn’t contain her excitement as she asked fans of the series to stay tuned; confirming that Made In Heaven Season 2 is indeed coming back with a bang.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Sobhita Dhulipala Spills The Beans On Most-Awaited Show 'Made in Heaven Season 2' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a recent video that took the internet by storm, Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala left fans buzzing with excitement as she spilled the beans on the highly anticipated return of the Amazon Original series. 

After the viral accidental live, lead actress Sobhita Dhulipala couldn’t contain her excitement as she asked fans of the series to stay tuned; confirming that Made In Heaven Season 2 is indeed coming back with a bang! Sobhita promised that an official announcement containing more thrilling details will be made on July 26, tomorrow. 

 

Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. 

Apart from Sobhita, the series also features Arjun Mathur in the lead along with Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi in pivotal roles. Made In Heaven season 2 will be streaming soon on Prime Video.

