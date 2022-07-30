NewsWeb Series
SOHUM SHAH

Sohum Shah leaves his fans guessing with a look of Bheema Bharti from Maharani Season 2

'Maharani Season 2' teaser was launched on July 16. The series, starring Humar Qureshi and Sohum Shah, will be streaming soon on SonyLiv.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Sohum Shah is counting his amazing 10 years in the industry now and undoubtedly he never misses to impress us with his versatility. While the actor has proved the mettle of his acting spectacle in his vibrant filmography, his Maharani series has marked a special place in the hearts of the audience. 

The teaser of 'Maharani Season 2' had created havoc amongst the fans. Recently Sohum Shah shared a glimpse of his character of 'Bheema Bharti' that has lifted the audience's anticipation to the next level. Yet again, the actor shared glimpses of his character on his social media while leaving the fans to wonder about what's coming up on that front. He wrote the caption - 

"Aaj Bheema Ke kirdar mein.
Guess Karo kya ho raha hain?
#Maharaniseason2"

Sohum Shah

Sohum Shah debuted with 'Ship of Theseus' in 2012 and since then he has given a lot of amazing performances like 'The Big Bull', 'Simran', 'Tumbbad', 'Talvar', 'New Borns' and many more. Moreover, Sohum's 'Maharani Season 2' is set for release in which the actor is playing a lead role along with Huma Qureshi. 

On the work front, the actor has a lineup of 'Maharani 2', 'Dahaad', and an Anthology among many others.

