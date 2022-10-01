Sonakshi Sinha pokes fun at Riteish and Varun in the latest episode of 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

New Delhi: Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, released the latest episode of its weekly comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai featuring Sonakshi Sinha.

The Dabangg actress was seen dodging all the Atrangi Ilzaams in her unique andaaz, while pulling the legs of Janta Ka Lawyer, aka Riteish Deshmukh as well as her own lawyer, Varun Sharma.

During a conversation with the actress, Riteish asked her what she looks at before choosing a movie – co-star or script? To which, she pointed at both of them and said, “Isske sath movie kar chuki hu, aapke sath bhi kar chuki hu. Toh definitely script dekhna padega na.”

The episode sees a lot other atrangi banter between the actress and Riteish Deshmukh, with Riteish asking her how she would feel if someone copied her, Sonakshi, in her usual witty manner, quipped, “Mai toh wait kar rahi hu! karo bhai copy karo mujhe!”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also features Kusha Kapila as the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Catch all the fun in the episode, streaming only on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app.