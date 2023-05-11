Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma Rule The 'Dahaad' Look At Screening: Pics

New Delhi: Prime Video hosted a special star–studded screening for its upcoming crime drama Dahaad. The cast and crew of the Amazon Original series graced the carpet in their glamorous best. Celebrities and friends from the industry attended the screening as well, to shower their love and support for the series, showcasing the intriguing and engaging chase between an underdog cop played by Sonakshi Sinha and a seasoned criminal played by Vijay Varma.

Along with Sonakshi and Vijay, the premiere was also attended by the show's ensemble cast, including Gulshan Singh Deviah, Sohum Shah, and director and creators Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ruchika Oberoi, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani along with Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India. Celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Aparshakti Khurana, Kritika Kamra, Varun Sharma, Varun Mitra, Divyenndu Sharma, Ayush Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani, Zahir Iqbal, Adarsh Gaurav, Isha Talwar, Ishwaq Singh, Sayani Gupta, and Shobhita Dhulipala, along with filmmakers like Vasan Bala, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Abhinay Deol also graced the blue carpet.

'Dahaad' garnered much love from the attendees, who gave the series a roaring applause and appreciated the thrilling suspense, and the intense performances delivered by the phenomenal cast of the series.

The 8-episode series is created by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby and will be available for Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories starting May 12.