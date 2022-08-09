NewsWeb Series
Sonam Kapoor jokes about Arjun Kapoor ‘sleeping’ with her friends on Koffee With Karan, Anand Ahuja reacts

Sonam Kapoor reveal secrets about her brothers on 'Koffee With Karan'. Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor do not seem approving of her talk.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor jokes about Arjun Kapoor 'sleeping' with her friends on Koffee With Karan, Anand Ahuja reacts

Mumbai: For Rakshabandhan special episode of Hotstar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’, cousins Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor would grace the couch and spill the beans about each other and their family. Mom-to-be Sonam in the teaser of the show can be seen being her candid best. The fashionista revealed if cousin Arjun has slept with any of her friends.

In the latest promo, Karan is seen asking Sonam about Arjun: "How many friends of yours has he slept with?" To which, Sonam, looping in her real-brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, replied: "I am not discussing it, between my brothers there's no one left"

Karan burst out laughing and said: "What kind of brothers do you have?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

To which, pat came the reply from Arjun: "What kind of sister are you, what are you saying about us. Why does it feel that I have been called on this show to be trolled by Sonam."

Talking about his lady love Malaika, Karan asked how he saved her name on his phone. To which, Arjun replied: "I really like her name. Malaika."

In the promo, Sonam is also seen asking Arjun about one thing that annoys him about her.

He replies: "You don't wait for anyone else to give you a compliment. You just give yourself a compliment."

Sonam replies back that she got this trait from her father actor Anil Kapoor.

Karan shared the teaser on Instagram and captioned it, “This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations.”

Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan seemed embarrassed by Sonam’s revelations and commented on KJo’s post, “Oh god…..” with a facepalming emoji. Her husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “Hahahah. Can’t wait to see this” on Karan’s post.

'Koffee With Karan' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

