Mumbai: For Rakshabandhan special episode of Hotstar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’, cousins Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor would grace the couch and spill the beans about each other and their family. Mom-to-be Sonam in the teaser of the show can be seen being her candid best. The fashionista revealed if cousin Arjun has slept with any of her friends.

In the latest promo, Karan is seen asking Sonam about Arjun: "How many friends of yours has he slept with?" To which, Sonam, looping in her real-brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, replied: "I am not discussing it, between my brothers there's no one left"

Karan burst out laughing and said: "What kind of brothers do you have?"

To which, pat came the reply from Arjun: "What kind of sister are you, what are you saying about us. Why does it feel that I have been called on this show to be trolled by Sonam."

Talking about his lady love Malaika, Karan asked how he saved her name on his phone. To which, Arjun replied: "I really like her name. Malaika."

In the promo, Sonam is also seen asking Arjun about one thing that annoys him about her.

He replies: "You don't wait for anyone else to give you a compliment. You just give yourself a compliment."



Sonam replies back that she got this trait from her father actor Anil Kapoor.

Karan shared the teaser on Instagram and captioned it, “This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations.”

Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan seemed embarrassed by Sonam’s revelations and commented on KJo’s post, “Oh god…..” with a facepalming emoji. Her husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “Hahahah. Can’t wait to see this” on Karan’s post.

'Koffee With Karan' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.