Special Ops 2: Here are 5 captivating characters from the Kay Kay Menon starrer who added the ultimate thrill to the series

New Delhi: The intriguing and adventurous Special Ops universe is formed by the political backrooms, bureaucracy, terrorists, and honey trapping. With its potent combination of action, crime, espionage, and thriller, its second installment, Hotstar Specials: Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, grabbed viewers' minds by bringing them a brand-new story from the world of spies. The season, which starred Kay Kay Menon as the titular Himmat Singh, transported viewers back in time to reveal the early years of the distinguished agent who became known for breaking the law to defend the country. Here are five recognizable figures from the series who made it worthwhile to watch as the season celebrates its first anniversary this week on Disney+:

Abbas Sheikh (Vinay Pathak)

Abbas Sheikh is a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police and is Himmat Singh’s foot soldier and his partner in crime. Over the course of the two seasons of the series, Abbas Sheikh and Himmat Singh's friendship has endured periods of crime and terrorist assaults, which they valiantly investigated and overcame.

Vijay Kumar (Aftab Shivdasani)

Vijay Kumar is Himmat Singh’s best friend from college. At the same time, he is also Himmat Singh’s partner as an agent in R&AW, as revealed in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. He lives the dual life of a brilliant R&AW agent at work and a perfect happy-go-lucky husband at home. He aces the art of work-life balance, unlike many undercover agents.

Anita Sharma (Shiv Jyoti)

Anita Sharma is a temperamental character in the show because her relationship with Himmat Singh is complicated due to a number of circumstances. The surprise element of the character is what keeps Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Singh Story's audience engaged till the very end. She keeps everyone wondering about her true intentions all the way to the finish.

Sadia Qureshi (Divya Dutta)

Sadia Qureshi was a sinister figure who was determined to exact retribution in Special Ops, with a dark past that dates back to when she was a victim of communal rights. She is also shown to be a fearless suicide bomber who is committed to carrying out her objective.

Maninder Singh (Aadil Khan)

In Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Singh Story, Maninder Singh serves as Himmat Singh's adversary and also as a representation of what Himmat might have been if he had chosen to walk the shadowy path of an R&AW agent. Maninder is the complete antithesis of Himmat, who is always morally upright, devoted, and true.

